Rolling strike hits Louvre ahead of holiday season

It is not yet clear whether the walkout will result in a full closure of the world’s most-visited museum, which was targeted in a daylight heist nearly two months ago when crown jewels worth $102 million were stolen, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

“I can't guarantee that the institution will be closed. If they do open the museum, it will only be a partial opening, with a very, very limited route, just to say 'we’re open,'” said Christian Galani of the hard-left CGT trade union.

Galani added that the strike, coinciding with the lead-up to the Christmas holidays, is expected to receive widespread support among the museum’s 2,200-strong workforce.

"We're going to have a lot more strikers than usual," Galani added. "Normally, it's front-of-house and security staff. This time there are scientists, documentarians, collections managers, even curators and colleagues in the workshops, telling us they plan to go on strike."

All have different grievances, adding up to a picture of staff discontent inside the institution, just as it finds itself in a harsh public spotlight following the shocking robbery on October 19.

Reception and security staff complain that they are understaffed and required to manage vast flows of people, with the home of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" welcoming several million people beyond its planned capacity each year.

A spontaneous walk-out protest on June 16 this year led the museum to temporarily close.

The Louvre has become a symbol of so-called "over-tourism", with the 30,000 daily visitors facing what unions call an "obstacle course" of hazards, long queues, as well as sub-standard toilets and catering.

Documentarians and curators are increasingly horrified by the state of disrepair inside the former royal palace, with a recent water leak and the closure of a gallery due to structural problems underlining the difficulties.

"The building is not in a good state," chief Louvre architect Francois Chatillon admitted in front of MPs last month during a parliamentary hearing.

Under-fire Louvre boss Laurence des Cars, who faces persistent calls to resign, warned the government in January in a widely publicised memo about leaks, overheating and the declining visitor experience.

Questions continue to swirl since the break-in over whether it was avoidable and why a national treasure such as the Louvre appeared to be so poorly protected.