Roman Abramovich disqualified as director of Chelsea

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea, the Premier League have confirmed, News.az reports.

The UK government brought sanctions against the owner on Thursday over his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

A statement from the league read: “Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club. The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022.”

