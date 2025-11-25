Yandex metrika counter

Romania scrambles fighter jets after drones enter airspace near Ukraine

  • Politics
  • Share
Romania scrambles fighter jets after drones enter airspace near Ukraine
Photo: AP Photo

Romania scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday after two drones breached its airspace near the Ukrainian border, the country’s defence ministry said.

Initially, two Eurofighter jets, part of Germany’s air policing mission in Romania, were deployed, followed by two Romanian F-16s. The ministry did not provide further details about the drones’ origin or whether they posed a threat, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing security concerns along Romania’s eastern border with Ukraine.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      