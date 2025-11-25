Romania scrambles fighter jets after drones enter airspace near Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday after two drones breached its airspace near the Ukrainian border, the country’s defence ministry said.

Initially, two Eurofighter jets, part of Germany’s air policing mission in Romania, were deployed, followed by two Romanian F-16s. The ministry did not provide further details about the drones’ origin or whether they posed a threat, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing security concerns along Romania’s eastern border with Ukraine.

