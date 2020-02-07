Romanian AGERPRES agency publishes article on parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Romanian AGERPRES national news agency has published an article by Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Huseyn Najafov highlighting the parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, secki-2020.az reports.

The article says that the people of Azerbaijan support President Ilham Aliyev’s successful policy and welcome the speedy reforms implemented in the country. “It is necessary to conduct reforms in all areas in order to ensure the speedy development of Azerbaijan,” the article mentions, according to AzerTag.

“In this regard, the dissolution of Milli Majlis was a process that corresponded to improvements, new conditions, and progress. On November 28, the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party put forward an initiative to dissolve the parliament and hold early elections. On December 2, the Milli Majlis adopted an appeal to the Azerbaijani President on dissolving the parliament and holding early parliamentary elections. President Ilham Aliyev sent a request to the Constitutional Court to review the compliance of the parliament's dissolution with the Constitution.

On December 4, Azerbaijan`s Constitutional Court ruled the parliament’s dissolution as legally valid.

On December 5, President Ilham Aliyev signed an Order on dissolving the fifth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting early elections for February 9, 2020,” the ambassador says in the article.

