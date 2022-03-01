Romanian holiday Mertsishor celebrated in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Book Centre and the Romanian Embassy in Azerbaijan hosted an evening of Romanian music and poetry dedicated to the Mertsishor holiday, a correspondent of News.Az reports from the event.

Director of Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare, people's writer Anar Rzayev spoke about cultural ties between the two countries at the event.

Poems by the classic of Romanian literature Mihai Eminescu were read in Azerbaijani by poet Salim Babullaoglu and translator Jalya Ismail. A performance by Mihai Napu, a popular Romanian musical performer, was warmly welcomed by the audience.

Mertsishor is a traditional festival of welcoming spring in Moldova and Romania. It is celebrated on March 1. On this day, people give each other small boutonnieres in the form of flowers made of white and red strings. This decoration, as well as the holiday, is called a Mertsishor.

