Romanian media hail Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva’s multifaceted activities

Romania’s leading media outlets, including “AmosNews” agency, Ultima Ora (Last hour) newspaper, “News24hours” news portal have published articles highlighting multifaceted activities of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

“Direct involvement in the development of modern and independent Azerbaijan, solution for social issues, adherence to the ideas of mercy and morality, a constant desire to extend a helping hand and to do good - all these form the backbone of the life philosophy of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Mehriban Aliyeva. Working side by side with President Ilham Aliyev, his life companion and closest ally, Mehriban Aliyeva is making a great contribution to the dynamic development of the country,” the articles say.

“First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has successfully led the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for 16 years. The revival and expansion of the charity traditions of the Azerbaijani people became possible thanks to the personal example of the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

For 16 years, Mehriban Aliyeva has honourably carried out the responsibilities of being a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. Being a Goodwill Ambassador of ISESCO at the same time, she has tirelessly involved herself in activities to inform the world about the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and its realities.”

The articles highlight Mehriban Aliyeva's fruitful activities as President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, her valuable contributions to the protection of world cultural heritage and enhancing international recognition of Azerbaijan as a Goodwill Ambassador of international humanitarian organizations such as UNESCO and ICESCO.

The articles also emphasize First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s special attention to finding solutions for problems facing the vulnerable segments of the population, in particular the internally displaced people (IDP).

“Mehriban Aliyeva has been playing an important role in the fight against the pandemic of 2020, Covid-19. She personally oversaw the treatment of those infected with the virus. With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Mehriban Aliyeva, modular hospitals were built for patients with coronavirus and numerous medical supplies were delivered from foreign countries for treatment.

The multifaceted charity activities of Mehriban Aliyeva are highly appreciated both in Azerbaijan and internationally. The Heydar Aliyev Order, the highest award of the Azerbaijani state, the highest order of the European Olympic Committees, the Order of the Legion of Honor of France, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of Italy, Grand Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of Poland, the Order of Friendship of Russia, UNESCO Golden Mozart Medal are just a few of the awards and titles bestowed on the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan,” the articles mention.

