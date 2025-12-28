Ronaldo named Best Middle East Footballer for third consecutive year

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification football match between Portugal and Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Luz stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, June 17, 2023. (AFP Photo)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the best footballer of the year in the Middle East for the third year in a row, News.Az reports. The 40-year-old Portuguese forward received the Globe Soccer Awards honour at a ceremony in Dubai, finishing ahead of Karim Benzema, Salem Al-Dawsari and Riyad Mahrez.

In 2025, Ronaldo scored 40 goals across all competitions, continuing his prolific form for Saudi club Al-Nassr, where he is under contract until mid-2027.

The Globe Soccer Awards recognise outstanding achievements in global football, and Ronaldo’s third straight win highlights his enduring influence and exceptional performance on and off the field.

News.Az