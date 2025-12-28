Ronaldo named Best Middle East Footballer for third consecutive year
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group J qualification football match between Portugal and Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Luz stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, June 17, 2023. (AFP Photo)
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the best footballer of the year in the Middle East for the third year in a row, News.Az reports. The 40-year-old Portuguese forward received the Globe Soccer Awards honour at a ceremony in Dubai, finishing ahead of Karim Benzema, Salem Al-Dawsari and Riyad Mahrez.
In 2025, Ronaldo scored 40 goals across all competitions, continuing his prolific form for Saudi club Al-Nassr, where he is under contract until mid-2027.
The Globe Soccer Awards recognise outstanding achievements in global football, and Ronaldo’s third straight win highlights his enduring influence and exceptional performance on and off the field.