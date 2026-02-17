Ruben Vardanyan sentenced to 20 years in prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

A court in Azerbaijan has sentenced Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan to 20 years in prison following a trial involving multiple serious charges.

According to the verdict announced during an open court session on Tuesday, Vardanyan was found guilty under several articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The final ruling was delivered at the Baku Military Court, where the case was heard by a panel of judges. During the trial, the defendant was provided with a Russian-language interpreter and a state-funded defense lawyer.

The hearings were attended by Vardanyan, his defense team, prosecutors representing the state, victims and their legal successors, as well as representatives of state institutions.

Under the court’s decision, Vardanyan was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment. Prosecutors had previously requested a life sentence during the proceedings.

Vardanyan was charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation or forcible displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, and 116.0.18 (violations of norms of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, and 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, and 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, and 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1 and 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and explosive devices), 270-1.2 and 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, or forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, and 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border).

News.Az