Verdict due tomorrow in Ruben Vardanyan trial

The verdict in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism and financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, is expected to be announced on February 17.

At the court hearing held on February 10, the completion of the judicial investigation was announced, and the panel of judges retired for deliberation, News.Az reports, citing Baku Military Court.

Recall that Ruben Vardanyan is charged under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation or forcible displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, and 116.0.18 (violations of norms of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, and 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, and 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, and 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1 and 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and explosive devices), 270-1.2 and 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, or forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, and 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border).

Note that the open court hearing continued on February 5 regarding the criminal cases of Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes committed as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The final court decision (verdict) was announced on February 5 of this year regarding the defendants in the trial that began on January 17 last year and lasted for more than a year.

News.Az