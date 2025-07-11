Rubio meets China’s Wang Yi in high-stakes ASEAN talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio concluded his two-day visit to Malaysia on Friday with a closely watched meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as tensions between Washington and Beijing intensify over trade, security.

The meeting, Rubio’s first face-to-face with Wang, came on the sidelines of the ASEAN security summit in Kuala Lumpur. While both sides posed for photos, no statements were made to the press, underscoring the delicate nature of the exchange, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Rubio's talks with Wang followed a separate meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, where they explored potential frameworks for reviving Ukraine peace negotiations.

The meetings unfolded as Southeast Asian nations voiced concern over escalating U.S.-China trade friction, especially President Donald Trump’s threat of sweeping tariffs. Rubio acknowledged the concerns but emphasized that regional partners were equally focused on security and countering Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea and beyond.

"Yes, tariffs were raised," Rubio said Thursday. "But what stood out was the enthusiasm for continued U.S. engagement."

Trump has identified China as the U.S.’s top strategic threat, accusing Beijing of bolstering Russia’s military amid the Ukraine conflict. Rubio echoed that view, saying, “The Chinese have clearly aided Russia in ways that stop short of direct involvement but still fuel the war effort.”

While Rubio emphasized collaboration—highlighting a new civil-nuclear agreement with Malaysia—Wang Yi criticized U.S. trade policies in his own bilateral meetings, calling American tariffs "disruptive" to global supply chains.

China and Russia presented a united front, warning against “major powers creating divisions” in the Asia-Pacific. Still, U.S. allies like Australia backed Rubio's presence. “We want balance, not domination,” said Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, urging ongoing engagement with both the U.S. and China.

As Rubio wrapped up his trip, the meetings signaled a deepening power contest in the region—with Southeast Asia caught in the middle of two global giants pursuing competing visions for the future.

