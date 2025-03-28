Rubio says too early for high-level Russia talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Thursday it was premature to expect high-level talks with Russia, while the United States weighs Moscow's response to Washington's efforts to end the Ukraine war, News.az reports citing Reuters

Asked by a reporter if it was time for higher-level talks after indirect US negotiations with the two sides in Saudi Arabia, Rubio said: "I think you have to make more progress on a technical level."

"There's a lot of work to be done with both sides, particularly with the Russian side, which we haven't talked to for years," Rubio said on his plane to his home city of Miami from a three-nation Caribbean tour.

On how long it would take to make progress, Rubio said, "I just can't put a timeframe on that because it doesn't depend on us."

Rubio said President Donald Trump's administration would hold consultations to discuss the outcome of the meetings.

Trump has repeatedly said he hopes to meet soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin, likely in Saudi Arabia.

The United States announced Tuesday that both Russia and Ukraine had agreed to hold fire in strikes on the Black Sea.

But Russia later said it had conditions, as it seeks relief from the sweeping sanctions imposed by the West over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Rubio had earlier called on Russia to accept unconditionally a Ukrainian-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected Russian calls for an easing of Western sanctions, saying it was far too early and more progress was needed.

News.Az