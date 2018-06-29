Rules of admission to military lyceums in Azerbaijan changed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The term of education at the Military High School named after Jamshid Nakhchivansky and the Military High School named after Heydar Aliyev has been reduced, APA reports.

This was reflected in the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to amend the Charter of Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanskiand the Charter of Military High School named after Heydar Aliyev.

Up to now the period of education in these lyceums has been 3 years and covered the general secondary (IX grade), full secondary (X-XI grades) levels.The IX class of high school boys, 14 year-old until 15 September but not reached 16 year-old and graduated from the VIII grade admitted to theese lyceums. The admission to the schools was carried out in accordance with the Instruction on the Organization of Activities of Secondary Specialized Secondary Education Institutions approved by the Minister of Defense. According to the amendment, the period of education in high schools will be 2 years and will cover the full secondary (X-XI) education level of general education. Accordingly, the X class of high school students will be admitted to the age of fifteen and who have completed the IX grade of 17 years of age. Selection of candidates for entrance to the lyceums will be carried out by the Ministry of Defense based on the results of their medical examination. Admission to high schools will be based on the results of the candidates' examinations held by the State Examination Center for Knowledge Evaluation.

Up to now the head of the lyceums has hired and dismissed civilians who are not civil servants in high school in accordance with the requirements of the Labor Code. After that, the chief of the high school can hire and dismiss civil servants After agreeing with the head of the higher management body responsible for the organization of education in the Ministry of Defense in accordance with the requirements of the Labor Code.

According to the amendment, the responsibility of the high schools to carry out editorial and publishing activities on the activities of the Ministry of Defense and the High School has been abolished.

