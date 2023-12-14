Ruling New Azerbaijan Party to hold board meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

An expanded meeting of the Board of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) will be held on December 15, News.Az reports.

The meeting is expected to determine the ruling party's candidate for the early presidential election scheduled for February 7.

On December 7, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to hold an early presidential election in the country.

The president ordered the Central Election Commission to ensure the conduct of the snap election on February 7.

