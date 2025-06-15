Russell wins Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Mercedes driver George Russell won the 10th round of the Formula 1 World Championship - the Canadian Grand Prix.

The race took place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, News.Az informs.

Second place went to Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull, while third place went to Italian Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes.

The next stage will be held from June 27 to 29 in Austria, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from September 19 to 21.

