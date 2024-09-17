Russia allocates financial aid to Armenia for implementing UN programs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has announced the provision of approximately $40 million to support several UN programs in Armenia, aimed at benefiting various social groups and sectors of the economy.

The funding includes $9.7 million allocated through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and $3 million for a project aimed at enhancing services for people with disabilities through the UN Children's Fund, which has been active since 2020, the Russian Embassy in Armenia said in a statement, News.Az reports."Additionally, since 2010, the UN World Food Program (WFP) has been running the Development of Sustainable School Feeding project in Armenia, with a budget exceeding $25 million. This initiative focuses on providing hot meals in secondary schools and transitioning the program to the Armenian government," the embassy noted.The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is also involved, managing the project ‘Improving Competitiveness of Export-Oriented Industries in Armenia through Modernization and Market Access.’ The third phase of this project, running from January 2020 to January 2024, is funded with $2.2 million.

News.Az