Russia always ready to assist in delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border - MFA

Russia is always ready to assist in the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, News.Az reports.

"All territorial disputes and mutual claims between Baku and Yerevan should be settled by political and diplomatic methods," she added.

According to her, there are necessary mechanisms for establishing sustainable peace and prosperity in the region.

"First and foremost, they are a series of trilateral agreements involving the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia. The Russian Federation is always ready to assist in finding solutions, including the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Zakharova said.

News.Az