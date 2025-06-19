Yandex metrika counter

Russia and Ukraine conduct a prisoner exchange

Source: Reuters

Ukraine and Russia conducted another prisoner of war exchange on Saturday, the fourth such exchange in a week, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Earlier in June, both countries reached an agreement in Istanbul that included a series of swaps.

"We continue bringing our people home from Russian captivity," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a social media post.

"Many of the guys who returned to Ukraine today had been held captive since 2022," he added, without mentioning the number of prisoners.


