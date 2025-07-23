Yandex metrika counter

Russia and Ukraine conducted prisoner exchange

Photo: TASS

Russia has returned a group of Russian servicemen, and prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been handed over in exchange, according to Russian Defense Ministry, News.az reports citing TASS.

"On July 23, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, a group of Russian servicemen was returned. In exchange, a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners of war was transferred," they reported there.

The military department specified that Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance. All Russian servicemen will be delivered to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense.


