Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners, free 370 soldiers

Another prisoner exchange has been carried out between Russia and Ukraine, News.az reports citing BBC.

It was stated that Russia returned 185 Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv. In exchange, the Ukrainian side handed over 185 Russian soldiers to Moscow.

In addition, 20 civilians were also returned as part of the exchange. It was reported that Russian military personnel and civilians were in Belarus and were provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance.

News.Az