Russia bolsters Air Force with new batch of Su-35S jets

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has delivered a new batch of Su-35S multi-role fighter jets to the country’s Defense Ministry, the company announced Monday.

The aircraft, part of the 4++ generation, completed all factory testing and operational evaluations before being transferred to the Russian Aerospace Forces, according to UAC, which operates under the Rostec State Cooperation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Su-35S is designed to achieve air superiority and engage ground and maritime targets at long distances, in various weather conditions, and during both day and night operations.

UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said the company is delivering combat aircraft under the 2025 production schedule.

“Our plants are meeting the targets set by the state defense order. We are also expanding production infrastructure to support future deliveries,” he noted.

The company also said additional batches of Su-35S, Su-34, and Su-57 aircraft are currently in production.

