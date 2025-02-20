+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that the idea of deploying NATO troops to Ukraine is unacceptable to Russia.

"The deployment of NATO countries’ troops to Ukraine cannot be acceptable for Russia," he pointed out, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to Peskov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said this before.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier, citing Western officials, that Kyiv’s European allies intended to suggest to Washington to deploy at least 30,000 service members from European countries to Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will present the proposal to US President Donald Trump next week. The paper notes that under a plan proposed by the UK and France, Western troops are supposed to be deployed to Ukraine’s largest cities, including Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk and Kryvyi Rih, as well as to key ports and vital infrastructure facilities, namely nuclear power plants, with the goal being to reduce the risk of a direct confrontation between NATO forces and the Russian army. The troops will widely use technical monitoring means, including satellites, drones and reconnaissance aircraft, in order to follow the situation along the line of engagement where Ukrainian forces will be stationed, according to the plan.

