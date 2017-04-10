Russia Caspian Flotilla units brought to highest degree of combat readiness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Final combat readiness check of Russian Caspian Flotilla for winter season has started.

Flotilla units have been brought to highest degree of combat readiness. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti that the due statement came from head of Russian Federation Southern Command press service, colonel Vadim Astafyev.

“Final combat readiness check in compounds and units of Caspian Flotilla for winter period of 2016-2017 has been started under leadership of flotilla commander, Real-Admiral Sergey Pinchuck. Inspections are carried out in compounds and units dislocated in Astrakhan and Makhachkala garrisons. Within inspections compounds and military units of flotilla received alert to maintain highest degree of combat readiness”, Astafyev said.

According to the information from the Southern Command, along with coastal forces, naval units – crews of missile ships “Tatasrtan” and “Dagestan”, small rocket and artillery ships “Grad Swiyajsk”, “Uglich”, “Velikiy Ustyug”, “Volkgodonsk” and “Makhachkala” are also being inspected.

News.Az

