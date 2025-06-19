Yandex metrika counter

Russia, China set to hold joint military drills this year

Photo: Getty Images

Russia and China are set to conduct military exercises this year as part of their bilateral cooperation plan concerning a range of strategic issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Not least, we are developing military-technical and military cooperation," the Russian leader stated in the context of Moscow-Beijing relations, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"This is, beyond a shadow of doubt, extremely important for ensuring stability in global affairs," he added.

"We have an entire cooperation plan on this front," Putin noted. "The Defense Ministry also has its own engagement plans. We regularly hold joint drills and will continue doing so this year as well. We will also work together in the military-technical sphere. We are aware of our Chinese friends’ preferences, and it’s not just about buying and selling tech. We are ready for this and will work on all these fronts."


News.Az 

