Russia continues to withdraw peacekeepers from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - VIDEO

The withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region continues, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

Today, 60 vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeepers were loaded onto 50 cargo platforms at the Goran railway station. Additionally, 12 fuel tanks were loaded onto eight cargo platforms at the Barda railway station, all destined for Russia.At present, preparations are underway to load an additional 67 Russian peacekeeper vehicles at the Goran railway station.In April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh.Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, announced that the highest authorities of both countries agreed on the early withdrawal of the Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijan, as per the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020. The process is already underway, with the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Russia coordinating the necessary steps.

