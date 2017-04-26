Russia delivers a new batch of modern military equipment to Azerbaijan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the agreement on military-technical cooperation signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, another batch of ammunition and modern military equipment for various purposes was delivered to Azerbaijan.

The new military products delivered by ships from Russia and accepted with the participation of experts, will be transferred to the appropriate military units, APA reports.

The acceptance of purchased new sets of ammunition and military equipment into the armament of the military units of Azerbaijan Armed Forces, as well as their full readiness for combat use will be ensured in the shortest possible time.

Training of military personnel who will operate and use new weapons and military equipment is conducted by Russian instructors.

Furthermore, a phased modernization of the used weapons and equipment is carried out with the use of the latest technology.

News.Az

