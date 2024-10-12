Russia destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over three Russian regions and the Sea of Azov overnight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"Overnight, the Kyiv regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using UAVs against targets on the territory of Russia," the ministry said."The operational air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs. 17 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar region, 16 - over the waters of the Azov Sea, 12 - over the territory of the Kursk region, and two - over the territory of the Belgorod region," the ministry added.It was reported earlier that eleven people were wounded and one was killed as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia’s Belgorod region on Friday, according to the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

News.Az