Russia drone strike kills one at Kharkiv kindergarten, injures five

A Russian drone strike hit a private kindergarten in Kharkiv, killing a 40-year-old man and injuring five others, including children, local authorities reported.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the attack occurred in the Kholodnohirskyi district, causing a fire at the site. Injured children were urgently evacuated, and medical teams are providing treatment to all victims, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The strike was part of a larger wave of Russian attacks across Ukraine, including missile and drone strikes in Kyiv and surrounding regions. In the Kyiv area, multiple residential buildings caught fire, resulting in additional civilian casualties.

Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, called on international partners to increase support for Ukraine and warned that Russian talks of diplomacy are meaningless without real consequences for its actions.

