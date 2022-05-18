Russia expels 34 French diplomats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has decided to expel 34 French diplomats in a tit-for-tat move, News.Az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, 34 employees of France’s diplomatic missions in Russia were instructed to leave the country within two weeks.

The Russian ministry described the expulsion of 41 Russian diplomats by France as a blow to Moscow-Paris relations.

News.Az