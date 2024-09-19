Russia extends Western food import embargo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree extending the embargo on agricultural products from Western countries for the first time by two years, from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026.

Previously, such extensions were limited to one year.The food embargo, originally implemented on August 7, 2014, in response to Western actions, applies to products from the US, the EU, Australia, Norway, Canada, and later expanded to include other European nations and Ukraine.

News.Az