Russia extradites 5 internationally wanted persons to Azerbaijan
5 more people who were wanted internationally were extradited to Azerbaijan, Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, News.Az reports.
In accordance with the requirements of the Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Matters dated 07.10.2002, the requests for the extradition of Azerbaijani citizens Gadim Adilov Adil, Ilgar Israfilov Etibar, Namig Garibov Agakhan, Mahir Huseynov Zahir and Vahid Abbasov Edilman have been granted by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation.
As there are reasonable suspicions that these individuals committed criminal acts as outlined in the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, decisions have been made to charge them as accused persons. Since they have evaded the investigation, they have been placed on international wanted lists.
Mentioned individuals were detained in the territory of the Russian Federation and brought to Azerbaijan accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.
