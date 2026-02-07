Russia fires 400 drones in massive strike on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine, firing more than 400 drones and around 40 missiles in strikes targeting the country’s energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, the attacks were aimed at Ukraine’s power grid, electricity generation facilities, and distribution substations. The strikes are part of continued efforts to pressure Ukraine’s energy system, particularly during colder months, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a statement posted on social media, Zelenskyy said Russia continues to choose military escalation instead of diplomacy. He also called on countries involved in ongoing diplomatic efforts to respond to the attacks.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that attacks on energy infrastructure are intended to disrupt daily life and weaken the country’s economy and defense capabilities.

Russia has launched repeated missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure since the start of the war, with energy facilities frequently among the main targets.

The latest strikes come as diplomatic efforts and negotiations related to the conflict continue, with Ukraine calling for stronger international pressure on Moscow.

News.Az