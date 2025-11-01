Russia fires ballistic missile at Mykolaiv, casualties reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early Saturday, causing casualties and damage across the region, local authorities confirmed.

The attack began just before 7 a.m., triggering an air raid alert across Mykolaiv. Moments later, explosions were heard inside the city, said Vitalii Kim, head of the regional military administration. Emergency crews were immediately deployed, and Kim reported injuries, noting that responders were already working at the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych also confirmed casualties and assured residents that all emergency services were operating on-site. The number of injured has not yet been announced.

The strike followed a night of fighting and shelling in surrounding areas. The Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv district was hit twice overnight, damaging private homes, an apartment building, and a power line in the village of Dmytrivka. Electricity has since been restored, and no one was hurt in the earlier attacks.

The Mykolaiv strike came amid a wider wave of Russian assaults across Ukraine. Late Friday, Russian forces sent Shahed drones into multiple regions, triggering air raid alerts and igniting a fire at an energy facility in Odesa. Drone strikes in Sumy left at least 15 people — including children — seeking medical assistance. Railway infrastructure in both Sumy and Kharkiv was also hit, damaging train cars and a depot.

Ukrainian officials are still gathering details about Saturday morning’s missile strike, and the number of casualties is expected to be updated as rescue operations continue.

News.Az