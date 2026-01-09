Russia fires missile at Lviv at 13,000 km/h

+ ↺ − 16 px

Late on January 8, Russia struck Ukraine’s Lviv with a high-speed ballistic missile, Ukrainian military sources reported. The missile reportedly traveled at about 13,000 kilometers per hour, though its exact type is still being determined.

The West Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force said the attack targeted infrastructure facilities. “All air defense forces are on constant alert to repel Russian strikes and protect Ukraine,” the command said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Explosions rocked Lviv overnight, prompting local authorities to confirm damage at a critical infrastructure site and fire crews responding to contain the blaze.

Yurii Ihnat, head of communications for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, said the missile was likely launched from the Kapustin Yar training ground in Russia. It remains unclear whether the weapon used was an Oreshnik missile.

News.Az