Russia follows US-Ukraine talks, calls for caution

The Kremlin said it is closely monitoring the outcomes of recent US-Ukraine negotiations and stressed the need for a quiet approach, according to press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov noted that substantial work took place in Moscow during meetings with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who later coordinated with the Ukrainian negotiating team led by Secretary of Ukraine’s NSDC, Rustem Umerov. “Now it is important for us to understand the outcomes of this work,” Peskov said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The consultations in Moscow on December 2 involved President Vladimir Putin, Witkoff, Kushner, and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, lasting nearly five hours. While discussions with the U.S. focused on territorial and security issues, Russian aides have said no final compromises were reached.

Following the Moscow talks, Trump’s negotiators met with the Ukrainian delegation, and on December 6, President Zelenskyy held a two-hour phone call with Witkoff and Kushner. According to sources, parties reportedly made progress on security guarantees, though Trump expressed disappointment that Zelenskyy had not yet reviewed the new US peace plan draft.

