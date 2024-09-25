Yandex metrika counter

Russia for first time showcases Lancet-E kamikaze drone at ADEX exhibition in Baku

Russia’s Rosoboronexport unveiled the Lancet-E kamikaze drone for the first time abroad at the ADEX 2024 defense exhibition in Baku, Azerbaijan.

It comprises Product-51E and Product-52E loitering munitions, as well as Z-16-E reconnaissance and guidance drone, News.Az reports, citing TASS .

The complex has a range of 40 km and develops a speed of 90 km/h.

"Due to rapid deployment, launch, guidance and interaction, Lancet-E is extremely effective in counterbattery warfare," the arms trader said.

Russia also for the first time displays RPL-20 light machinegun.

