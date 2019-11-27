Russia, Georgia may resume flights in first half of 2020
Air flights between Russia and Georgia may be resumed in the first six months of 2020, a source in the Russian government told Izvestia on Wednesday, noting that the current political crisis in Georgia impedes their restoration by the New Year, TASS reported.
"Most likely, air flights will be resumed after the New Year," the source told the paper.
