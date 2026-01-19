Russia hits 5 power sites in Chernihiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia carried out overnight strikes on Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, damaging five major power facilities and cutting electricity to tens of thousands of residents, regional energy operator Chernihivoblenergo said Monday.

Repair crews are working to restore power, but officials warned that continued attacks and security risks could delay the process, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine’s national grid operator Ukrenergo said Russia also targeted energy facilities across several regions over the past day, including Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk, triggering outages and emergency consumption limits.

Due to the scale of the damage, planned hourly outage schedules have been suspended in affected regions and replaced by emergency shutdowns. Ukrenergo said restrictions will be lifted once the system stabilizes.

The Chernihiv region has faced repeated strikes on its energy infrastructure this month, with earlier attacks on January 5 and January 12 also causing power shortages and damage to civilian facilities.

News.Az