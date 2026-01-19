Russia hits Kharkiv power facilities with missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched several missiles at critical infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv on Monday, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The strike damaged a facility responsible for providing power and heat, according to the mayor. Debris from a Russian drone was also found in the Novobavarskyi district, though no injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kharkiv has faced regular attacks in recent days involving drones, missiles and multiple-launch rocket systems. Local officials reported additional strikes over the weekend, including two hits on Saturday and a daytime attack that targeted another energy system.

Earlier in the week, drone strikes damaged a children’s sanatorium and injured a minor in the Slobidskyi district. Separate shelling in Kharkiv’s outskirts left two people dead and several others wounded, and footage showed a Nova Poshta postal terminal destroyed.

News.Az