Russia hits a multi-storey residential building in Odessa, several injured

Five people were injured, including a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, in a Russian attack on the southern Ukraine port of Odesa overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

A multi-storey residential building and other civilian infrastructure were damaged, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app. Six apartments were completely destroyed, another 36 were partially damaged, he said.

"The children, who were poisoned by combustion products, were hospitalized," Kiper said. The other three injured people, all adults, received medical aid on the site.



The Service said that 50 people were evacuated from the building.

The fire has been extinguished since, Kiper said.

