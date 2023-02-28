Russia hopes to achieve certain results on opening road to Nakhchivan - Lavrov

“Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian members of the working group will achieve certain results. We hope to achieve certain results with respect to commissioning of a railway and opening a road to Nakhchivan,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, News.Az reports.

He expressed Russia’s readiness to provide assistance in signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that additional support could be provided for dialogue in the “3+3” format.

“We also came to an agreement to work together in a five-sided Caspian format, UN, CIS and other organizations,” Lavrov noted.

