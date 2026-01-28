Russia, India in advanced talks on Su-57 fighter deal

Badekha made the remarks to Russian journalists on the sidelines of the Wings India air show, where Russia unveiled the Il-114-300 regional aircraft and the import-substituting SJ-100 passenger jet, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“Today, we are in the deep technical stage of negotiations on this contract [for the Su-57],” Badekha said. “Such contracts, given our experience, determine the trajectory of our cooperation for several decades to come.”

He added that discussions also cover the possible production of the Su-57 fighter in India, including manufacturing at facilities currently used to produce the Su-30 aircraft. According to Badekha, the talks emphasize the maximum possible use of Indian industry and domestically produced systems in the aircraft.

“Therefore, the contract requires extensive, in-depth study,” he said. “It is currently in an advanced stage of technical consultations.”

The comments underscore the long-term nature of the negotiations, which could shape defense and industrial cooperation between Russia and India for decades if an agreement is reached.