Russia, India in advanced talks on Su-57 fighter deal

Moscow and New Delhi are in the “deep technical stage” of negotiations on the supply and potential production of the Su-57 fighter jet in India, according to Vadim Badekha, CEO of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which is part of the state technology corporation Rostec.

Badekha made the remarks to Russian journalists on the sidelines of the Wings India air show, where Russia unveiled the Il-114-300 regional aircraft and the import-substituting SJ-100 passenger jet, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“Today, we are in the deep technical stage of negotiations on this contract [for the Su-57],” Badekha said. “Such contracts, given our experience, determine the trajectory of our cooperation for several decades to come.”

He added that discussions also cover the possible production of the Su-57 fighter in India, including manufacturing at facilities currently used to produce the Su-30 aircraft. According to Badekha, the talks emphasize the maximum possible use of Indian industry and domestically produced systems in the aircraft.

“Therefore, the contract requires extensive, in-depth study,” he said. “It is currently in an advanced stage of technical consultations.”

The comments underscore the long-term nature of the negotiations, which could shape defense and industrial cooperation between Russia and India for decades if an agreement is reached.


