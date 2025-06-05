Russia, Indonesia stage joint naval drills in Java Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian and Indonesian warships conducted joint drills in the Java Sea, according to the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

The drills involved the Aldar Tsydenzhapov and the Rezky corvettes, and the Pechenega tanker of the Russian Pacific Fleet, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"The crews drilled the skills of communications and joint tactical maneuvering of ships. After the drills, the Russian ships continued to perform tasks as part of their long-range cruise plan," the press service said.

The Indonesian side was represented by the John Lie and Wiratno corvettes.

The Russian warships completed their working visit to the port of Jakarta. The Russian sailors took part in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Russian-Indonesian diplomatic relations.

News.Az