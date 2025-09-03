Russia injures 5, targets Ukraine’s energy grid in overnight strikes - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a wave of drone and missile strikes on Ukraine overnight on Sept. 3, targeting cities across western and central regions and hitting critical energy infrastructure.

Five people were injured in Znamianka, Kirovohrad Oblast, where 28 buildings were destroyed in a drone strike, according to local officials. In the Kyiv region, a downed drone caused a fire in a residential building in Vyshhorod, though no casualties were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine was subjected to a massive missile and UAVs attack at night



In Chernihiv Oblast, nearly 30,000 households were left without power after Russian forces struck a critical facility, Governor Viacheslav Chaus confirmed. In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a strike ignited a fire at an infrastructure site, but no injuries were reported.

Explosions were also reported overnight in Kyiv and in the western cities of Kalush, Khmelnytskyi, Lutsk, Rivne, and Lviv, where air defense systems were active between 2:00 and 2:30 a.m. Ukraine’s Air Force said nearly all regions were under air raid alerts during the night.

The strikes mark another escalation in Russia’s campaign against Ukrainian cities. On Aug. 28, a large-scale attack on Kyiv killed 25 people and involved 598 drones and 31 missiles. Two days later, a strike on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured 34.

The latest assault comes as frustration grows over the lack of progress in peace negotiations. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disappointment on Sept. 3, saying he was “very disappointed in President Putin” and promising to “do something to help people live.” However, despite his remarks, Trump has not imposed new sanctions on Moscow. His self-imposed two-week deadline to introduce additional measures expired on Sept. 2 without action.

