Russia introduces sanctions against former Ukrainian president Poroshenko

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian government has expanded the list of people on the list of economic sanctions, a document published on the official legal information portal informs, TASS reports.

Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko formed part of the list, along with former Ukrainian MP Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, member of the Ukrainian parliament Kira Rudik and several other officials.

According to the document, 41 people formed part of the list.

News.Az