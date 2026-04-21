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A new biography of renowned writer Mikhail Bulgakov has been labeled under Russia’s so-called “drug propaganda” law, according to Russian state media reports.

The classification follows the enforcement of legislation targeting literary works that reference narcotics without official labeling requirements, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

The law, which came into force on March 1, introduces administrative and criminal liability for distributing content deemed to promote or improperly depict drug use. Works containing drug references may be required to carry special warnings, though they are not necessarily banned outright.

Bulgakov, best known for classics such as The Master and Margarita, The White Guard, and Heart of a Dog, is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Russian-language literature. His short story Morphine was inspired by his personal struggle with addiction while working as a physician.

Born in Kyiv, Mikhail Bulgakov has long been a culturally contested figure, with both Ukraine and Russia claiming aspects of his literary legacy.

According to reports, a new biography about the author has been added to an industry list of publications subject to labeling under the updated regulations.

Russian authorities say such labeling is intended for works where drug references are considered part of the artistic or historical context, rather than promoting substance use.

The development comes amid broader concerns over tightening censorship in Russia’s publishing industry, particularly following the escalation of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

Critics say expanding restrictions have increasingly affected literature, with books facing scrutiny not only for content but also for authors’ political or institutional associations.

News.Az