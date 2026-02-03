Russia launches coordinated strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro - VIDEO

Photo: Kyiv comes under fire from Russia (facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA)

Russian forces carried out a large-scale overnight attack across Ukraine, targeting major cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro with drones and ballistic missiles, Ukrainian authorities said.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, multiple waves of drones were launched starting late February 2, followed by ballistic missile strikes in the early hours of February 3, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Air raid alerts were issued across several regions, including Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Odesa and Donetsk regions, as Ukrainian air defenses attempted to intercept incoming targets.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv shortly after midnight local time. Ukrainian officials said the attacks continued for several hours, with additional missile strikes reported later in the night.

In Kharkiv, authorities reported repeated explosions during combined drone and missile strikes, including damage in central districts. Local reports suggested dozens of explosions were heard throughout the attack.

Dnipro was also targeted, with explosions reported following drone activity and later missile threats. Ukrainian officials said air defense systems were active throughout the night.

Explosions were also reported in Sumy, while in the nearby city of Konotop, officials said a school, residential homes and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The attack came shortly after the reported end of a temporary energy-related pause in strikes. Ukrainian officials said recent attacks indicate the pause has effectively ended, as Russia resumes broader military strikes across multiple regions.

Authorities are continuing to assess damage and have not yet released full casualty or destruction figures.

The latest attack highlights continued escalation in long-range strikes targeting key Ukrainian cities and infrastructure as the conflict continues.

News.Az