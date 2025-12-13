Russia launches Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles at Odesa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces carried out a large-scale overnight missile and drone attack on Odesa and its surrounding region, deploying a combination of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, ballistic weapons, Kalibr cruise missiles and attack drones, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, multiple groups of attack drones were detected heading toward Odesa shortly after midnight. Explosions were first reported in the city around 12:20 a.m., while local media also reported blasts in Dnipro, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

From around 12:40 a.m., air raid alerts were issued across several regions due to a growing missile threat. Kalibr cruise missiles were later launched from the Black Sea and via the Kherson region, with trajectories pointing toward Odesa, Mykolaiv and other settlements in the Odesa region.

Around 1:30 a.m., Ukrainian forces detected ballistic missile launches aimed at Odesa, coinciding with further explosions. During the night, Russia also deployed MiG-31K fighter jets three times — at 1:11 a.m., 2:24 a.m. and 2:58 a.m. Following the second take-off, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed the launch of Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles toward the Odesa region.

Explosions were subsequently heard in Odesa and Kropyvnytskyi. Ukrainian sources said this may be the first confirmed use of Kinzhal missiles against the Odesa region since the early months of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Additional explosions were also reported in Podilsk, in the Odesa region.

Preliminary information indicates that the combined drone and missile attack caused disruptions to electricity and water supplies in Odesa. Energy company DTEK reported power outages in parts of the Odeskyi, Perysyp and Prymorskyi districts, citing local network failures.

As of Saturday morning, no official details had been released regarding damage or casualties elsewhere in the city or region.

Reports circulating online during the night suggested voltage drops as low as 160 volts in Kryvyi Rih, while partial blackouts were reported in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. These disruptions occurred amid the broader missile attack across southern and central Ukraine.

News.Az