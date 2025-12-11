Russia hits Kremenchuk again with missiles, drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a new overnight attack on the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, striking Poltava Oblast with waves of missiles and drones early on Dec. 11 — the second major assault in less than a week.

Kremenchuk, a key industrial hub on the Dnipro River about 250 kilometers southeast of Kyiv, has been under repeated pressure after a massive strike on Dec. 7 damaged several energy facilities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia sent multiple groups of attack drones toward the city and also fired at least three ballistic missiles, prompting an urgent warning. Moments later, residents reported explosions across Kremenchuk.

The attack is part of an escalating pattern of strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy and industrial infrastructure as winter sets in.

This is a developing story.

News.Az