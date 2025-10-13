Russia likely assisting North Korea in submarine development, Seoul says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has likely provided technical assistance to North Korea in developing submarines, South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back told parliament on Monday.

The assistance aligns with concerns that Moscow is supplying military technology to Pyongyang in exchange for arms, ammunition, and North Korean troops deployed in Russia’s war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ahn said North Korea has received “various technologies,” but it is unclear whether the country has successfully test-launched a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). Pyongyang has been developing submarines capable of launching ballistic missiles and nuclear-powered vessels for years.

North Korea launched a new ballistic missile submarine, the Hero Kim Kun Ok, in September 2023. In March 2025, the country unveiled what it claimed to be a nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine for the first time.

Relations between the two countries have deepened in recent years. In June 2024, Russia and North Korea signed a strategic agreement promising mutual support in case of an attack. Following this, North Korea sent approximately 11,000–12,000 troops to Russia in late 2024 to assist in defending against Ukrainian operations in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian officials estimate Pyongyang may have sent 20,000–30,000 soldiers in total.

Kyiv has warned that the Russia-North Korea partnership poses risks not only to Ukraine but also to Asia-Pacific security and global stability.

During a military parade on October 10, North Korea unveiled hypersonic medium-range ballistic missiles and Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), in an event attended by Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president.

News.Az