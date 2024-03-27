Russia: One person injured in Crocus City Hall attack dies in hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the people injured in a terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall has died in hospital, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Eighty people injured in the Crocus City Hall attack, including six children, remain in hospitals and federal medical centers in Moscow and the region. Unfortunately, one of the injured, who was in critical condition, has passed away. The doctors did everything they could," he said.

Murashko added that four patients remained in critical condition, while another 19 people, including three kids, were in serious condition. "According to the latest data, 205 injured people received outpatient care; 76 patients have been discharged from hospitals but doctors will continue to monitor their condition. Another 23 injured people have completed inpatient treatment and are about to be discharged," the health minister specified.

According to earlier reports, at least 139 people were killed in the attack and about 360 suffered injuries. Eleven individuals suspected of being involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four gunmen who were detained in the Bryansk Region, southwest of Moscow, as they attempted to seek refuge by crossing the nearby Ukrainian border.

